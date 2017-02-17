(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wounded Warrior Battalion West Career Transition Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Wounded Warrior Battalion West Career Transition Course

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. John Jones (retired), speaks to Marines of Wounded Warrior Battalion West (WWBN-W), Wounded Warrior Regiment, about the difficulties and successes service members face when transitioning out of the Marine Corps and into the civilian sector at WWBN-W on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:15
    Photo ID: 3174616
    VIRIN: 170217-M-GR217-014
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wounded Warrior Battalion West Career Transition Course [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

