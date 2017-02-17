Sailing vessel Malia after its six passengers were rescued by the Coast Guard off Honolulu, Feb. 16, 2017. The owner is working with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu to develop a salvage plan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Honolulu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 19:04
|Photo ID:
|3174601
|VIRIN:
|170216-G-CA140-1003
|Resolution:
|640x481
|Size:
|115.26 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6 [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
