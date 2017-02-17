Sailing vessel Malia after its six passengers were rescued by the Coast Guard off Honolulu, Feb. 16, 2017. The owner is working with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu to develop a salvage plan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Honolulu/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:04 Photo ID: 3174601 VIRIN: 170216-G-CA140-1003 Resolution: 640x481 Size: 115.26 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6 [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.