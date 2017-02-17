(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6 [Image 2 of 3]

    Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Sailing vessel Malia after its six passengers were rescued by the Coast Guard off Honolulu, Feb. 16, 2017. The owner is working with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu to develop a salvage plan. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Honolulu/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:04
    Photo ID: 3174601
    VIRIN: 170216-G-CA140-1003
    Resolution: 640x481
    Size: 115.26 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6 [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SAR
    boat
    Honolulu
    Oahu
    D14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Barbers Point
    AIRSTA

