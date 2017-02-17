Sailing vessel Malia after its six passengers were rescued by the Coast Guard off Honolulu, Feb. 16, 2017. The crew was safely hoisted and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Honolulu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 19:04
|Photo ID:
|3174600
|VIRIN:
|170216-G-CA140-1002
|Resolution:
|640x481
|Size:
|116.36 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6 [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
