Sailing vessel Malia after Coast Guard rescues crew of 6

Sailing vessel Malia after its six passengers were rescued by the Coast Guard off Honolulu, Feb. 16, 2017. The crew was safely hoisted and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Honolulu/Released)

