NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 6, 2016) -- Senior Chief Yeoman Wave Parland, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), re-enlists in the captain's in-port cabin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 18:34
|Photo ID:
|3174511
|VIRIN:
|170106-N-XS424-0011
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, YNCS Reenlistment [Image 1 of 39], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
