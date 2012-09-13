170106-N-AO748-0062
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 6, 2017) – Yeoman 3rd Class Shane Morgan, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his frocking letter from Lt. Cmdr. Kirk Nichols, Ford’s administration officer, and Command Master Chief Laura Nunley, during a frocking ceremony. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navywide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kiana A. Raines)
09.13.2012
02.17.2017
|3174498
|170106-N-AO748-0062
|3064x2188
|4.65 MB
|Location:
NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|0
|0
|0
