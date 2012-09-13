(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    XXXXX [Image 9 of 39]

    XXXXX

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2012

    Photo by Seaman Kiana Raines 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    170106-N-AO748-0057
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 6, 2017) – Yeoman 3rd Class DaQuan Bridges, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives his frocking letter from Lt. Cmdr. Kirk Nichols, Ford’s administration officer, and Command Master Chief Laura Nunley, during a frocking ceremony. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navywide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kiana A. Raines)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2012
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 18:34
    Photo ID: 3174495
    VIRIN: 170106-N-AO748-0057
    Resolution: 3970x2836
    Size: 7.76 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

