NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 6, 2017) – Yeoman 3rd Class Reynaldo Veliz II, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), is frocked to the rank of petty officer third class by Senior Chief Yeoman Wave Parland and Yeoman 1st Class Monique Merjudio, during a frocking ceremony. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navywide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kiana A. Raines)

