NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 6, 2017) – Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Zachariah Pugh, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), is frocked to the rank of petty officer third class by Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Anisha Tucker and Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Nelson during a frocking ceremony. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navywide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kiana A. Raines)

