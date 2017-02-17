Ice Water Rescue Training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, acts as simulated casualty and is rescued by a member of the U.S. Coast Guard ice rescue team at Coast Guard Station Burlington, Burlington, Vt., February 17, 2017. Cray participated in an ice rescue training mission with the U.S. Coast Guard, in which they used various techniques designed to rescue people who have fallen through the ice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

