    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    170104-N-XS424-0061
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 4, 2017) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class William Johnson, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), is presented with a frocking letter by Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford’s commanding officer, during a frocking ceremony at Huntington Hall. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navywide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)

    This work, XXXXX [Image 1 of 49], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

