    Ice Water Rescue Training [Image 6 of 21]

    Ice Water Rescue Training

    BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, acts as simulated casualty and is rescued by a member of the U.S. Coast Guard ice rescue team at Coast Guard Station Burlington, Burlington, Vt., February 17, 2017. Cray participated in an ice rescue training mission with the U.S. Coast Guard, in which they used various techniques designed to rescue people who have fallen through the ice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mattison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 17:09
    Photo ID: 3174287
    VIRIN: 170217-Z-KE462-0236
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ice Water Rescue Training [Image 1 of 21], by TSgt Sarah Mattison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Vermont National Guard
    Lake Champlain
    National Guard
    cold water rescue training

