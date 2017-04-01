170104-N-XS424-0059
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 4, 2017) - Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Colten Henderson, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), is presented with a frocking letter by Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford’s commanding officer, during a frocking ceremony at Huntington Hall. More than 170 Ford Sailors advanced from the September Navywide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Elliott)
01.04.2017
02.17.2017
3174280
170104-N-XS424-0059
Location:
NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
