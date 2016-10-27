(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night

    ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Photo by Melanie Cox 

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Montgomery, Ala. - WSFA Channel 12's Tonya Terry, Alabama Dance Theater Artistic Director Kitty Seale, and Col. Barry Dickey, 42nd Air Base Wing Vice Commander, Maxwell Air Force Base, welcome military members and families to the 14th Annual Alabama Dance Theater (ADT) military appreciation night at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, October 27, 2016. Military families from the River Region were invited to attend a special performance of "Dracula." The ADT is in its thirtieth year of performances. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 15:56
    Photo ID: 3174048
    VIRIN: 161027-F-EX201-1072
    Resolution: 3742x2380
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    This work, ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night [Image 1 of 2], by Melanie Cox, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night
    ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Military appreciation
    Col Barry Dickey
    Alabama Dance Theater

