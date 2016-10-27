ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night

Montgomery, Ala. - WSFA Channel 12's Tonya Terry, Alabama Dance Theater Artistic Director Kitty Seale, and Col. Barry Dickey, 42nd Air Base Wing Vice Commander, Maxwell Air Force Base, welcome military members and families to the 14th Annual Alabama Dance Theater (ADT) military appreciation night at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, October 27, 2016. Military families from the River Region were invited to attend a special performance of "Dracula." The ADT is in its thirtieth year of performances. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

