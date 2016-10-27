ADT Hosts Military Appreciation Night

Montgomery, Ala. - Guests mingle at the VIP reception for the 14th Annual Alabama Dance Theater (ADT) military appreciation night at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, October 27, 2016. Military families from the River Region were invited to attend a special performance of "Dracula." The ADT is in its thirtieth year of performances. (US Air Force photo by Melanie Rodgers Cox/Released)

Date Taken: 10.27.2016
Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US