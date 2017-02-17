Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with U.S. Marines assigned to the embassy in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 15:48
|Photo ID:
|3173956
|VIRIN:
|170217-D-GO396-0403
|Resolution:
|4889x3091
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MUNICH, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with embassy Marines [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT