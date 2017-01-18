Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 09:27 Photo ID: 3173042 VIRIN: 170127-A-AA980-002 Resolution: 3984x2988 Size: 2.42 MB Location: HT

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, For Belvoir Hospital Pathology Staff Member, Giving Back is All in a Day’s Work [Image 1 of 2], by Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.