Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Cytotechnologist, Myriam Jean-Alexis, recently traveled to Haiti with the American Society of Cytopathology to open the first Pathology Lab in the country and train pathology workers in identifying cervical and breast cancer cells.
This work, Belvoir Hospital Staff Member Trains Haitian Lab Techs to Recognize Disease [Image 1 of 2], by Alexandra Snyder, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
For Belvoir Hospital Staff Member, Giving Back is all in a Day’s Work
