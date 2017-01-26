Belvoir Hospital Staff Member Trains Haitian Lab Techs to Recognize Disease

Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Cytotechnologist, Myriam Jean-Alexis, recently traveled to Haiti with the American Society of Cytopathology to open the first Pathology Lab in the country and train pathology workers in identifying cervical and breast cancer cells.

