    Belvoir Hospital Staff Member Trains Haitian Lab Techs to Recognize Disease [Image 2 of 2]

    Belvoir Hospital Staff Member Trains Haitian Lab Techs to Recognize Disease

    HAITI

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Alexandra Snyder 

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

    Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Cytotechnologist, Myriam Jean-Alexis, recently traveled to Haiti with the American Society of Cytopathology to open the first Pathology Lab in the country and train pathology workers in identifying cervical and breast cancer cells.

    IMAGE INFO

    For Belvoir Hospital Pathology Staff Member, Giving Back is All in a Day's Work
    Belvoir Hospital Staff Member Trains Haitian Lab Techs to Recognize Disease

    For Belvoir Hospital Staff Member, Giving Back is all in a Day's Work

    health
    medicine
    military
    Haiti

