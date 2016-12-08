Dr. Valbona Zeneli, Marshall Center’s professor of National Security Studies, talks about “Crime and Corruption” Aug. 12 during the Program on Countering Transnational Organized Crime (CTOC). (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 08:50
|Photo ID:
|3173015
|VIRIN:
|160812-D-CJ123-353
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|19.27 MB
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Valbona Zeneli Lectures at Marshall Center, by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT