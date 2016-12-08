(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Valbona Zeneli Lectures at Marshall Center

    Valbona Zeneli Lectures at Marshall Center

    GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, GERMANY

    08.12.2016

    Photo by Christine June 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Dr. Valbona Zeneli, Marshall Center’s professor of National Security Studies, talks about “Crime and Corruption” Aug. 12 during the Program on Countering Transnational Organized Crime (CTOC). (Marshall Center photo by Christine June)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2016
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:50
    Photo ID: 3173015
    VIRIN: 160812-D-CJ123-353
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 19.27 MB
    Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valbona Zeneli Lectures at Marshall Center, by Christine June, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Crime
    Corruption
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    GCMC
    Marshall Center
    #CTOC
    Program on Countering Transnational Organized Crime
    Dr. Valbona Zenel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT