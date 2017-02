NOVO SELO TRAINIG AREA, Bulgaria – Black Hawk helicopters belonging to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade lift off from a field during Exercise Platinum Lion 17.1, in Dec. 2016. 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regt. has been in Europe since June in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. They redeploy back to Fort Bliss in early March.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2016 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:37 Photo ID: 3172972 VIRIN: 161217-A-XQ291-160 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 291.77 KB Location: NOVO SELO, BG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Bn., 501st Aviation prepares to leave Europe [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.