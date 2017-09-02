“Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

The Command Sergeant Major Advisory Council board takes notes during presentations on the last day of the “Not in My Squad” training. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Doyon, the senior enlisted for the Maine Army National Guard said that he was not surprised by the findings of the junior NCO’s, and that he and his staff are working to address many of the same concerns brought up in the workgroups. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady.)

