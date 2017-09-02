(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine [Image 1 of 4]

    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Command Sergeant Major Advisory Council board takes notes during presentations on the last day of the “Not in My Squad” training. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Doyon, the senior enlisted for the Maine Army National Guard said that he was not surprised by the findings of the junior NCO’s, and that he and his staff are working to address many of the same concerns brought up in the workgroups. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:46
    Photo ID: 3172966
    VIRIN: 170209-Z-SC231-322
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 348.82 KB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine
    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine
    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine
    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

    TAGS

    Leadership
    CAPE
    NCO's
    SMA
    Scott Doyon
    Dan Dailey
    Not in my squad
    ARI
    Boris Bolanos
    trust and cohesion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT