“Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

Noncommissioned officers present their findings to the Maine National Guard Command Sergeant Major, and members of the Command Sergeant Major Advisory Council board during the last day of the Not in My Squad training. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Doyon, the senior enlisted for the Maine Army National Guard said that he was not surprised by the findings of the junior NCO’s, and that he and his staff are working to address many of the same concerns brought up in the workgroups. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady.)

