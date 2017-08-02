“Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

The Sergeant Major of the Army, Dan Dailey addressed noncommissioned officers of the Maine Army National Guard in a video teleconference during a “Not in my Squad” training. Dailey, who started the initiative, talked about the importance of solving problems at the lowest echelon through mutual trust and understanding in units. He also took time to answer questions about everything from professional development requirements, to the body fat standards. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady.)

