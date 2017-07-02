Brig. Gen . Hugh Corbett, the Assistant Adjutant General- Army talks to over 50 noncommissioned officers before handing them over to training facilitators from the Center for Army Profession and Ethics. The NCO’s volunteered their week to attend a “Not in My Squad” training, which focuses on building mutual trust and communication at the squad level. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:46 Photo ID: 3172962 VIRIN: 170207-Z-SC231-927 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 210.23 KB Location: BANGOR, ME, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Angela Parady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.