“Not in My Squad” Training Comes to Maine

Brig. Gen . Hugh Corbett, the Assistant Adjutant General- Army talks to over 50 noncommissioned officers before handing them over to training facilitators from the Center for Army Profession and Ethics. The NCO’s volunteered their week to attend a “Not in My Squad” training, which focuses on building mutual trust and communication at the squad level. (Maine Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Parady.)
