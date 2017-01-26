U.S. Army Paratroopers from 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct short range marksmanship with the M4 carbine during the Urban Breaching Range at Foce Reno Italian training area, near Ravenna, Italy, Jan. 26, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 08:19
|Photo ID:
|3172952
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-II094-044
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|RAVENNA, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Urban Breaching Range [Image 1 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
