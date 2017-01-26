U.S. Army Paratroopers from 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct short range marksmanship with the M4 carbine during the Urban Breaching Range at Foce Reno Italian training area, near Ravenna, Italy, Jan. 26, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

