U.S. Army Paratroopers from 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, check their targets for accuracy during short range marksmanship with the M4 carbine at the Urban Breaching Range at Foce Reno Italian training area, near Ravenna, Italy, Jan. 26, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 Location: RAVENNA, ITALY by Elena Baladelli