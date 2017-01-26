(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Urban Breaching Range [Image 11 of 14]

    Urban Breaching Range

    RAVENNA, ITALY, ITALY

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A 5.56mm cartridge is ejected from an M4 carbine as a U.S. Army Paratrooper from 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade fires their weapon during the Urban Breaching Range at Foce Reno Italian training area, near Ravenna, Italy, Jan. 26, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 08:19
    Photo ID: 3172928
    VIRIN: 170126-A-II094-037
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: RAVENNA, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Breaching Range [Image 1 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range
    Urban Breaching Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Ravenna
    Camp Darby
    Livorno
    Elena Baladelli
    Vincenzo Vitiello
    Italian Range
    54th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Foce Reno
    Urban Breaching Range
    1LT Joshua D. Sholly
    SFC Jose Orellana

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT