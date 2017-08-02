USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Feb. 8, 2017) 1st Sgt. Fabian Casillas conducts arm curls during physical training aboard the USS Makin Island, Feb. 8, 2017. Marines actively engage in physical exercise to maintain their fitness and combat readiness. Casillas is the company 1st Sgt for Company C, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 03:25 Photo ID: 3172654 VIRIN: 170208-M-KJ317-146 Resolution: 4504x3003 Size: 978.74 KB Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gym Time Fun Time [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.