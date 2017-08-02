(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gym Time Fun Time

    Gym Time Fun Time

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Feb. 8, 2017) 1st Sgt. Fabian Casillas conducts arm curls during physical training aboard the USS Makin Island, Feb. 8, 2017. Marines actively engage in physical exercise to maintain their fitness and combat readiness. Casillas is the company 1st Sgt for Company C, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

    This work, Gym Time Fun Time [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

