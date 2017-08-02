Gym Time Fun Time

USS MAKIN ISLAND, Gulf of Aden (Feb. 8, 2017) U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Julian Fyffe does arm curls during physical training aboard the USS Makin Island (LHD8), Feb. 8. The Makin Island has a sizeable gym complete with free-weights, weight training machines and cardio equipment. Fyffe is with Charlie Co., Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)

