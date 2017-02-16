AAVs from the 31st MEU embark the well deck of USS Green Bay

170216-N-JH293-424 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 16, 2017) Amphibious assault vehicles (AAV), assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), head towards the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

