AAVs depart Green Bay’s well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017

170216-N-GR361-003 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 16, 2017) U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Staff Sgt. Joshua Bradley (top), from Edmonds, Washington, and Lance Cpl. David Diaz, from Tucson, Arizona, drive an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) through the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

