AAVs depart Green Bay’s well deck during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017

170216-N-GR361-021 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 16, 2017) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Kimber Albastro, from San Diego, directs an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV), assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), to depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

