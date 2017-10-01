DJIBOUTI (January 10, 2017) A U.S. Marine provides security for Marines preparing to move to a landing zone during a helo-borne raid as part of sustainment training conducted in Djibouti, Jan. 10. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit continues to conduct combat training to ensure it’s ready to support security and stability operations within the region. The Marine is with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Maldonado)
This work, 11th MEU Djibouti Sustainment Training [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Brandon Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
