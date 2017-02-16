Rear Admiral Dalton visits USS Green Bay during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017

170216-N-JH293-097 GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 16, 2017) Rear Adm. Marc Dalton, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7, watches amphibious assault vehicles (AAV), assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

