Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017

170214-N-GR361-109 RAYONG, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Kirk Ryan plays a game with a student during a cultural exchange at Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Similar to last year, Cobra Gold 2017 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

