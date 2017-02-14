Green Bay Sailors participate in a cultural exchange at the Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School during Cobra Gold 2017

170214-N-GR361-042 RAYONG, Thailand (Feb. 14, 2017) Sailors from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines from various commands participate in a cultural exchange project with partner nations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 at Wat Samnak Thon Elementary School. Similar to last year, Cobra Gold 2017 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

