161102-N-PM781-002
Visitor’s tour exhibits at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, which focus on the African American military experience. (U.S. Navy Photo by Arif Patani/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:18
|Photo ID:
|3172405
|VIRIN:
|161101-N-PM781-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161101-N-PM781-002 [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT