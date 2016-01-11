161102-N-PM781-002

Visitor’s tour exhibits at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, which focus on the African American military experience. (U.S. Navy Photo by Arif Patani/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2016 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3172405 VIRIN: 161101-N-PM781-002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.98 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161101-N-PM781-002 [Image 1 of 104], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.