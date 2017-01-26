U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 participate in a vehicle crash medical emergency drill during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maneuver Area, Haramura Higashihiroshima, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The drill was conducted to increase first responders’ response time to an incident and for sustainment of emergency and fire elements of MWSS-171.

Date Taken: 01.26.2017
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP