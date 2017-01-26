(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 11 of 33]

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 participate in a vehicle crash medical emergency drill during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maneuver Area, Haramura Higashihiroshima, Japan, Jan. 26, 2017. The drill was conducted to increase first responders’ response time to an incident and for sustainment of emergency and fire elements of MWSS-171.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 21:00
    Photo ID: 3171958
    VIRIN: 170126-M-VF398-0558
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 33], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Exercise
    Training
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    outdoor
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    MWSS-171
    JP
    Yamaguchi
    Haramura Maneuver Area
    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

