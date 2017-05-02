60th TC: Finding the rising warriors

U.S. Army Sgt. Betuel Monje, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear NCO assigned to the 42nd Civil Support Team, sprints up a hill with his sponsor while completing the six-mile ruck march during the 60th Troop Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2017. The competition is an annual two-day brigade-level “esprit de corps” event bringing together Soldiers from the North Carolina Army National Guard’s most diverse brigade to display they live by the U.S. Army’s values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leticia Samuels, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

