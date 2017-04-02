(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    60th TC: Finding the rising warriors [Image 3 of 5]

    60th TC: Finding the rising warriors

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Leticia Samuels 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Roberto Sto Domingo, an explosive ordinance device technician assigned to the 430th Ordnance Company, disassembles an M240 machine gun during the 60th Troop Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2017. The competition is an annual two-day brigade-level “esprit de corps” event bringing together Soldiers from the North Carolina Army National Guard’s most diverse brigade to display they live by the U.S. Army’s values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leticia Samuels, 382nd Public Affairs Detachment/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:15
    Photo ID: 3171658
    VIRIN: 170204-Z-ZK506-0450
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th TC: Finding the rising warriors [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Leticia Samuels, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    382nd Public Affairs Detachment
    382nd PAD
    60th Troop Command
    60th TC
    Sgt Leticia Samuels
    Spc. Roberto Sto Domingo

