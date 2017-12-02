170212-N-YL073-330 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 12, 2017) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Poe, a native of Union, Ore., assigned to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla., receives food from host nation residents during the closing ceremonies in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 18:49 Photo ID: 3171630 VIRIN: 170212-N-YL073-330 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.49 MB Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jessica Poe Receives Food During Closing Ceremonies of Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.