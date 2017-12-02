(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Pose with a Host Resident at the Continuing Promise 2017 Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors Pose with a Host Resident at the Continuing Promise 2017 Closing Ceremony

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170212-N-YL073-280 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 12, 2017) – Sailors pose with a host resident at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) med site during the closing ceremony in support of CP-17's visit to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 18:49
    Photo ID: 3171626
    VIRIN: 170212-N-YL073-280
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Pose with a Host Resident at the Continuing Promise 2017 Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

