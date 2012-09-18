NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 11, 2017) -- Sailors of Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) safety department pose for a group photo after Lt. Amanda Murray's Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer pinning ceremony on the ship's fo'c'sle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)
This work, Lt. Murray Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
