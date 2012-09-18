Lt. Murray Pinning Ceremony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 11, 2017) -- Lt. Amanda Murray, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives her Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer certificate from Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford's commanding officer, and Cmdr. Robert Lusk, Ford's safety officer, during a pinning ceremony on the ship's fo'c'sle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

