NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 11, 2017) -- Lt. Amanda Murray, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives her Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer certificate from Capt. Richard McCormack, Ford's commanding officer, and Cmdr. Robert Lusk, Ford's safety officer, during a pinning ceremony on the ship's fo'c'sle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2012
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 17:04
|Photo ID:
|3171436
|VIRIN:
|170111-N-WC455-0007
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Murray Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT