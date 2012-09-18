(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Murray Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Lt. Murray Pinning Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2012

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joshua Murray 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 11, 2017) -- Lt. Amanda Murray, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives her Surface Warfare Medical Department Officer (Medical Surface Corps) breast insignia from Cmdr. Robert Lusk, Ford's safety officer, during a pinning ceremony on the ship's fo'c'sle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Murray)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2012
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 17:03
    Photo ID: 3171434
    VIRIN: 170111-N-WC455-0005
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Murray Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by SA Joshua Murray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    officer
    safety
    pinning
    Shipyard
    CVN 78
    Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    medical corps
    PCU Gerald R. Ford
    First In Class

