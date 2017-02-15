NSE Celebrates Black History Month

170215-N-WX604-053 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 15, 2017) - The family of Chief Culinary Specialist James Dorce sings a traditional Negro Spiritual songs at the 2017 Black History Month ceremony on Naval Station Everett (NSE). NSE celebrates national African American/Black History Month by remembering the history and culture of African American Sailors during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)
Naval Station Everett Celebrates Black History Month
