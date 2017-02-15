170215-N-WX604-053 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 15, 2017) - The family of Chief Culinary Specialist James Dorce sings a traditional Negro Spiritual songs at the 2017 Black History Month ceremony on Naval Station Everett (NSE). NSE celebrates national African American/Black History Month by remembering the history and culture of African American Sailors during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 17:09 Photo ID: 3171433 VIRIN: 170215-N-WX604-053 Resolution: 3893x2781 Size: 1.05 MB Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSE Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Joseph E. Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.