NSE Celebrates Black History Month

170215-N-WX604-027 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 15, 2017) - Chief Yeoman LaHaunn Moore, assigned to Naval Station Everett (NSE) Chapel, talks about the importance of diversity at the 2017 Black History Month ceremony on NSE. NSE celebrates national African American/Black History Month by remembering the history and culture of African American Sailors during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)

