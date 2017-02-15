(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey [Image 3 of 9]

    Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey

    BEALETON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by John Williams 

    Office of Naval Research

    170215-N-PO203-417 BEALETON, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) A UH-1 Huey equipped with an Office of Naval Research-funded Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) sensor suite conducts integrated flight testing at the Flying Circus Aerodrome located in Bealeton, Va. The AACUS program is developing an innovative capability that when installed in existing rotary-wing aircraft enables autonomous flight, obstacle avoidance, approaches, landings and takeoffs to and from unprepared landing sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 16:58
    Photo ID: 3171423
    VIRIN: 170215-N-PO203-417
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: BEALETON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey [Image 1 of 9], by John Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Science and Technology
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    S&T
    autonomous
    AACUS

