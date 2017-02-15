Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Enabled UH-1 Huey

170215-N-PO203-417 BEALETON, Va. (Feb. 15, 2017) A UH-1 Huey equipped with an Office of Naval Research-funded Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) sensor suite conducts integrated flight testing at the Flying Circus Aerodrome located in Bealeton, Va. The AACUS program is developing an innovative capability that when installed in existing rotary-wing aircraft enables autonomous flight, obstacle avoidance, approaches, landings and takeoffs to and from unprepared landing sites. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)

