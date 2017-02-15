(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSE Celebrates Black History Month [Image 3 of 3]

    NSE Celebrates Black History Month

    EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph E. Montemarano 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170215-N-WX604-009 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 15, 2017) - Machinist Mate 1st Class Sammie Collins (ret.), ceremony guest speaker, talks about the importance of diversity at the 2017 Black History Month ceremony on Naval Station Everett (NSE). NSE celebrates national African American/Black History Month by remembering the history and culture of African American Sailors during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSE Celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Joseph E. Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

