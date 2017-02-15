170215-N-WX604-009 EVERETT, Wash. (Feb. 15, 2017) - Machinist Mate 1st Class Sammie Collins (ret.), ceremony guest speaker, talks about the importance of diversity at the 2017 Black History Month ceremony on Naval Station Everett (NSE). NSE celebrates national African American/Black History Month by remembering the history and culture of African American Sailors during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Montemarano/Released)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017
Location: EVERETT, WA, US
This work, NSE Celebrates Black History Month, by PO3 Joseph E. Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.